On Monday, Jonah Heim (coming off going 2-for-4) and the Texas Rangers play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Angels.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

  • Heim leads Texas in OBP (.384) and total hits (31) this season.
  • Among qualified hitters, he ranks 16th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 30th and he is 15th in slugging.
  • Heim will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .348 with one homer during his last games.
  • Heim has picked up a hit in 71.4% of his 28 games this season, with multiple hits in 35.7% of them.
  • In 21.4% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 46.4% of his games this year, Heim has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (28.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 13 games this season (46.4%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 13
10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (76.9%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (46.2%)
8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%)
9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Mariners' 3.52 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.7 per game).
  • The Mariners will send Gilbert (1-1) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.01 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out came on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.01, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .230 against him.
