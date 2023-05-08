Monday's game between the Houston Astros (17-17) and the Los Angeles Angels (19-16) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Astros taking home the win. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET on May 8.

The Astros will give the nod to Hunter Brown (3-1, 2.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Patrick Sandoval (3-1, 2.93 ERA).

Astros vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

Astros vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Astros 5, Angels 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

This season, the Astros have been favored 22 times and won nine, or 40.9%, of those games.

Houston has entered 20 games this season favored by -125 or more and is 8-12 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

Houston ranks 18th in the majors with 149 total runs scored this season.

The Astros have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.32).

Astros Schedule