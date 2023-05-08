Alex Bregman -- with an on-base percentage of .200 in his past 10 games, 122 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the hill, on May 8 at 9:38 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is batting .195 with four doubles, four home runs and 23 walks.

In 55.9% of his games this season (19 of 34), Bregman has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (14.7%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 11.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 34), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.4% of his games this year, Bregman has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (8.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 17 games this season (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 15 10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%) 1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (53.3%)

