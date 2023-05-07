Yordan Alvarez -- with a slugging percentage of .595 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the mound, on May 7 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

  • Alvarez leads Houston with 26 hits and an OBP of .387 this season.
  • He ranks 72nd in batting average, 29th in on base percentage, and 23rd in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
  • Alvarez enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .235 with one homer.
  • Alvarez has reached base via a hit in 21 games this year (of 27 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • In seven games this season, he has homered (25.9%, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate).
  • Alvarez has picked up an RBI in 55.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 33.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.
  • In 15 games this year (55.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 10
14 (82.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (70.0%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (40.0%)
8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (70.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Mariners' 3.60 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.7 per game).
  • The Mariners will look to Miller (0-0) in his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
