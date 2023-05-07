The Dallas Stars hit the ice for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday, May 7, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series record is tied up 1-1. The Stars are favored, with -145 odds on the moneyline, in this matchup with the Kraken, who have +125 moneyline odds.

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-145) Kraken (+125) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have been a moneyline favorite 64 times this season, and have finished 41-23 in those games.

Dallas has a 30-15 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Stars a 59.2% chance to win.

Kraken Betting Insights

This season the Kraken have been an underdog 51 times, and won 23, or 45.1%, of those games.

Seattle has a record of 17-13 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.

The Kraken have a 44.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas' past 10 contests have not gone over once.

During their last 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 0.8 higher than their season-long average.

The Stars' 281 goals this season make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.

The Stars have allowed the third-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 215 (2.6 per game).

With a +66 goal differential, they're ranked fourth-best in the NHL.

Kraken Advanced Stats

In Seattle's past 10 games, it has gone over the total once.

In the last 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are averaging 2.8 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.4 goals.

The Kraken have the NHL's fourth-best scoring offense (289 total goals, 3.5 per game).

The Kraken's 252 total goals conceded (3.1 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.

Their +37 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.

