Rangers vs. Angels: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Brandon Drury and the Los Angeles Angels will take on the Texas Rangers and Jonah Heim at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.
The Rangers are +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Angels (-120). The over/under is 9.5 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).
Rangers vs. Angels Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Time: 4:07 PM ET
- TV: BSW
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Angels
|-120
|+100
|9.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Rangers Recent Betting Performance
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 3-2.
- In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Rangers and their opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Rangers' past 10 contests.
Read More About This Game
Rangers Betting Records & Stats
- The Rangers have been underdogs in 12 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (58.3%) in those contests.
- Texas has a record of 5-4 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +100 on the moneyline.
- The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- So far this season, Texas and its opponents have hit the over in 20 of its 32 games with a total.
- The Rangers have played just two games with a spread this season and covered in each game.
Rangers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|12-6
|7-7
|7-4
|12-9
|14-9
|5-4
