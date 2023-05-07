Rangers vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 7
Sunday's game that pits the Texas Rangers (19-13) versus the Los Angeles Angels (19-15) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Rangers. Game time is at 4:07 PM ET on May 7.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Jose Suarez (1-1) to the mound, while Martin Perez (4-1) will answer the bell for the Rangers.
Rangers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSW
Rangers vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 6, Angels 5.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Angels vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Angels vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
|Angels vs Rangers Player Props
Rangers Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have posted a mark of 3-2.
- When it comes to the total, Texas and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rangers' past 10 games.
- The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 12 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (58.3%) in those games.
- This year, Texas has won three of six games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Texas scores the third-most runs in baseball (205 total, 6.4 per game).
- The Rangers have the ninth-best ERA (3.66) in the majors this season.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 30
|Yankees
|W 15-2
|Martín Pérez vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
|May 2
|Diamondbacks
|W 6-4
|Jon Gray vs Zac Gallen
|May 3
|Diamondbacks
|L 12-7
|Andrew Heaney vs Brandon Pfaadt
|May 5
|@ Angels
|L 5-4
|Dane Dunning vs Tyler Anderson
|May 6
|@ Angels
|W 10-1
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Reid Detmers
|May 7
|@ Angels
|-
|Martín Pérez vs José Suarez
|May 8
|@ Mariners
|-
|Jon Gray vs Logan Gilbert
|May 9
|@ Mariners
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs George Kirby
|May 10
|@ Mariners
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Luis Castillo
|May 11
|@ Athletics
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Ken Waldichuk
|May 12
|@ Athletics
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Mason Miller
