The Houston Astros, including Mauricio Dubon (.238 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Mariners.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Bryce Miller TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon has an OPS of .690, fueled by an OBP of .317 and a team-best slugging percentage of .373 this season.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 117th, and he is 127th in the league in slugging.

Dubon has gotten a hit in 23 of 28 games this season (82.1%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (32.1%).

He has not hit a long ball in his 28 games this year.

Dubon has driven in a run in five games this season (17.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 60.7% of his games this year (17 of 28), he has scored, and in four of those games (14.3%) he has scored more than once.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 13 11 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (92.3%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (53.8%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (84.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

