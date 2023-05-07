Marcus Semien -- 1-for-4 with two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Jose Suarez on the mound, on May 7 at 4:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: José Suarez
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Read More About This Game

Marcus Semien At The Plate

  • Semien has an OPS of .843, fueled by an OBP of .378 to go with a slugging percentage of .465. All three of those stats are tops among Texas hitters this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 47th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging.
  • Semien is batting .316 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • In 23 of 32 games this season (71.9%) Semien has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (37.5%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 15.6% of his games this season, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 16 games this season (50.0%), Semien has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (21.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 19 of 32 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 14
11 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (85.7%)
6 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (42.9%)
9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (71.4%)
1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (28.6%)
6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (71.4%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
  • The Angels have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).
  • Angels pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Suarez gets the start for the Angels, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 7.89 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the lefty went five scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering two hits.
  • The 25-year-old has a 7.89 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .337 to his opponents.
