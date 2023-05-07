Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mariners - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jeremy Pena -- batting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the mound, on May 7 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Mariners.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena has nine doubles, six home runs and five walks while batting .252.
- In 22 of 33 games this year (66.7%) Pena has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (27.3%).
- He has homered in 18.2% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 13 games this year (39.4%), Pena has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (12.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 20 of 33 games (60.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|14
|11 (57.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (78.6%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (35.7%)
|12 (63.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (57.1%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|8 (42.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (35.7%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.60 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.7 per game).
- Miller (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Mariners, his second of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
