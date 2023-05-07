The Texas Rangers, including Bubba Thompson (.238 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Jose Suarez and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Angels.

Bubba Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Bubba Thompson At The Plate

Thompson is hitting .186 with four doubles, a triple and a walk.

In six of 21 games this year (28.6%), Thompson has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a home run in his 21 games this year.

Thompson has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

In seven of 21 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Bubba Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 10 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (20.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings