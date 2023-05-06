At the end of the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship, Taylor Moore is currently second with a score of -5.

Looking to place a bet on Taylor Moore at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Taylor Moore Insights

Moore has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 17 rounds played.

He has posted a top-five score in five of his last 17 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day six times.

Over his last 17 rounds, Moore has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round seven times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 11 occasions.

Moore has finished first once and has two top-five finishes in his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Moore finished within three shots of the leader twice and five or fewer strokes back three times. He carded a score better than average four times.

Moore has qualified for the weekend six times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 25 -7 268 1 22 3 4 $4.1M

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

In Moore's previous two appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 33rd.

Moore made the cut in each of his last two attempts at this event.

Moore finished second in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Courses on the PGA Tour have played at an average length of 7,305 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 71 that registers at 7,448 yards, 143 yards longer than average.

The average course Moore has played in the past year has been 125 yards shorter than the 7,448 yards Quail Hollow Club will be at for this event.

Moore's Last Time Out

Moore finished in the 27th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the RBC Heritage, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

He finished in the 94th percentile on par 4s at the RBC Heritage, averaging 3.80 strokes on those 44 holes.

Moore shot better than 60% of the golfers at the RBC Heritage on par-5 holes, averaging 4.58 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.63.

Moore carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage (the field averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Moore carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (2.0).

Moore had more birdies or better (12) than the field average of 6.2 on the 44 par-4s at the RBC Heritage.

At that last outing, Moore carded a bogey or worse on three of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.1).

Moore ended the RBC Heritage with a birdie or better on five of the 12 par-5s, more than the field average of 3.8.

The field at the RBC Heritage averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Moore finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,448 yards

71 / 7,448 yards Moore Odds to Win: +2000

All statistics in this article reflect Moore's performance prior to the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship.

