Rangers vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game between the Texas Rangers (18-13) and Los Angeles Angels (19-14) matching up at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 9:07 PM ET on May 6.
The probable starters are Reid Detmers (0-2) for the Angels and Nathan Eovaldi (3-2) for the Rangers.
Rangers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSW
Rangers vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rangers 6, Angels 5.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, Texas and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Rangers' past 10 games.
- The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (54.5%) in those games.
- Texas has a mark of 5-4 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Texas is the third-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 6.3 runs per game (195 total).
- Rangers pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.74 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 29
|Yankees
|W 2-0
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Jhony Brito
|April 30
|Yankees
|W 15-2
|Martín Pérez vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
|May 2
|Diamondbacks
|W 6-4
|Jon Gray vs Zac Gallen
|May 3
|Diamondbacks
|L 12-7
|Andrew Heaney vs Brandon Pfaadt
|May 5
|@ Angels
|L 5-4
|Dane Dunning vs Tyler Anderson
|May 6
|@ Angels
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Reid Detmers
|May 7
|@ Angels
|-
|Martín Pérez vs José Suarez
|May 8
|@ Mariners
|-
|Jon Gray vs Logan Gilbert
|May 9
|@ Mariners
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs George Kirby
|May 10
|@ Mariners
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Luis Castillo
|May 11
|@ Athletics
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Ken Waldichuk
