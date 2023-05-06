Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Marcus Semien -- 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, on May 6 at 9:07 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Angels.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas with an OBP of .373, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .472.
- He ranks 43rd in batting average, 38th in on base percentage, and 56th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
- Semien has gotten a hit in 22 of 31 games this season (71.0%), including 12 multi-hit games (38.7%).
- He has homered in five games this year (16.1%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 15 games this year (48.4%), Semien has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (19.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 19 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|13
|11 (61.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (84.6%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (46.2%)
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (76.9%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (30.8%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (69.2%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.85).
- Angels pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, 0.9 per game).
- Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his sixth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.85 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the left-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.85, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .255 against him.
