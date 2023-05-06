Marcus Semien -- 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, on May 6 at 9:07 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Angels.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcus Semien? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas with an OBP of .373, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .472.

He ranks 43rd in batting average, 38th in on base percentage, and 56th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.

Semien has gotten a hit in 22 of 31 games this season (71.0%), including 12 multi-hit games (38.7%).

He has homered in five games this year (16.1%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his plate appearances.

In 15 games this year (48.4%), Semien has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (19.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 19 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 13 11 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (84.6%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (46.2%) 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (76.9%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (30.8%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (69.2%)

Angels Pitching Rankings