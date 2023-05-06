Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers and Leody Taveras, who went 2-for-4 with a double last time out, take on Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Saturday at 9:07 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Angels.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is hitting .262 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and six walks.
- Taveras has reached base via a hit in nine games this season (of 18 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has gone deep in one of 18 games, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- Taveras has driven in a run in four games this year (22.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in nine of 18 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|10
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (60.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Angels have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.85).
- The Angels allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, 0.9 per game).
- Detmers (0-2) takes the mound for the Angels in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.85 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the lefty tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up a 4.85 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .255 to opposing hitters.
