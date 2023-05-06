Bubba Thompson Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bubba Thompson -- with a slugging percentage of .227 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, on May 6 at 9:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Bubba Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Bubba Thompson At The Plate
- Thompson is batting .190 with four doubles, a triple and a walk.
- Thompson has gotten a hit in six of 20 games this year (30.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 20 games this year.
- Thompson has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored at least once six times this year (30.0%), including one multi-run game.
Bubba Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|9
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.85).
- Angels pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Angels will send Detmers (0-2) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.85 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the lefty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.85, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .255 against him.
