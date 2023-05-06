J.P. France will start for the Houston Astros on Saturday against Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are 23rd in MLB action with 30 total home runs.

Houston's .370 slugging percentage is the fifth-lowest average in baseball.

The Astros' .240 batting average ranks 18th in the majors.

Houston has the No. 13 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.5 runs per game (143 total runs).

The Astros' .312 on-base percentage ranks 20th in MLB.

Astros batters strike out 8.1 times per game, the sixth-lowest average in the majors.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.7 K/9, the third-best in the majors.

Houston has the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.23).

The Astros have the seventh-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.194).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

France makes his first start of the season for the Astros.

The righty is making his MLB debut. He's 28 years old.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 4/30/2023 Phillies W 4-3 Home Jose Urquidy Bailey Falter 5/1/2023 Giants W 7-3 Home Luis Garcia Ross Stripling 5/2/2023 Giants L 2-0 Home Hunter Brown Anthony DeSclafani 5/3/2023 Giants L 4-2 Home Framber Valdez Logan Webb 5/5/2023 Mariners W 6-4 Away Cristian Javier Luis Castillo 5/6/2023 Mariners - Away J.P. France Marco Gonzales 5/7/2023 Mariners - Away Brandon Bielak Bryce Miller 5/8/2023 Angels - Away Hunter Brown Patrick Sandoval 5/9/2023 Angels - Away Framber Valdez Shohei Ohtani 5/10/2023 Angels - Away Cristian Javier Griffin Canning 5/12/2023 White Sox - Away Brandon Bielak Michael Kopech

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.