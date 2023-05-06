Saturday's contest between the Houston Astros (17-15) and Seattle Mariners (15-17) matching up at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 9:40 PM ET on May 6.

The Astros will call on J.P. France versus the Mariners and Marco Gonzales (2-0).

Astros vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Astros vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Astros 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Astros have won nine out of the 21 games, or 42.9%, in which they've been favored.

This season Houston has won eight of its 19 games, or 42.1%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 55.6% chance to win.

Houston has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 143 (4.5 per game).

The Astros have a 3.23 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule