Astros vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest between the Houston Astros (17-15) and Seattle Mariners (15-17) matching up at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 9:40 PM ET on May 6.
The Astros will call on J.P. France versus the Mariners and Marco Gonzales (2-0).
Astros vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Astros vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Astros 5, Mariners 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Mariners Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Mariners Player Props
|Astros vs Mariners Pitching Matchup
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.
- The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Astros have won nine out of the 21 games, or 42.9%, in which they've been favored.
- This season Houston has won eight of its 19 games, or 42.1%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 55.6% chance to win.
- Houston has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 143 (4.5 per game).
- The Astros have a 3.23 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 30
|Phillies
|W 4-3
|Jose Urquidy vs Bailey Falter
|May 1
|Giants
|W 7-3
|Luis Garcia vs Ross Stripling
|May 2
|Giants
|L 2-0
|Hunter Brown vs Anthony DeSclafani
|May 3
|Giants
|L 4-2
|Framber Valdez vs Logan Webb
|May 5
|@ Mariners
|W 6-4
|Cristian Javier vs Luis Castillo
|May 6
|@ Mariners
|-
|J.P. France vs Marco Gonzales
|May 7
|@ Mariners
|-
|Brandon Bielak vs Bryce Miller
|May 8
|@ Angels
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Patrick Sandoval
|May 9
|@ Angels
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Shohei Ohtani
|May 10
|@ Angels
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Griffin Canning
|May 12
|@ White Sox
|-
|Brandon Bielak vs Michael Kopech
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.