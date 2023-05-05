Yordan Alvarez -- batting .250 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the mound, on May 5 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez leads Houston in OBP (.387) and total hits (24) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 77th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 35th in the league in slugging.

Alvarez has had a hit in 19 of 25 games this season (76.0%), including multiple hits three times (12.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 24.0% of his games this year, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

Alvarez has driven in a run in 13 games this year (52.0%), including eight games with more than one RBI (32.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 13 games this year (52.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 8 14 (82.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (37.5%) 8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (62.5%)

