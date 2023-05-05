The Los Angeles Angels (18-14) and Texas Rangers (18-12) square off in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, at 9:38 PM ET. The Angels are coming off a series victory over the Cardinals, and the Rangers a series split with the Diamondbacks.

The Angels will give the ball to Tyler Anderson (1-0, 5.74 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rangers will counter with Dane Dunning (2-0, 1.77 ERA).

Rangers vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Anderson - LAA (1-0, 5.74 ERA) vs Dunning - TEX (2-0, 1.77 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dane Dunning

Dunning starts for the first time this season for the Rangers.

The 28-year-old righty pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of eight appearances so far.

He has a 1.77 ERA and 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .169 against him over his eight games this season.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Anderson

The Angels will send Anderson (1-0) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up one earned run while allowing five hits.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 5.74 and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .290 in five games this season.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Anderson will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

