How to Watch the Rangers vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Robbie Grossman and the Texas Rangers hit the field on Friday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against Tyler Anderson, who is starting for the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is set for 9:38 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Time: 9:38 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers have hit 43 homers this season, which ranks seventh in the league.
- Texas is fifth in MLB with a .453 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rangers' .262 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.
- Texas has scored 191 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Rangers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking sixth with an OBP of .339.
- The Rangers rank 11th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.
- Texas strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 18th in MLB.
- Texas pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.74 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.
- The Rangers have a combined 1.185 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-lowest in MLB.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Dane Dunning gets the nod for the Rangers and will make his first start of the season.
- The 28-year-old right-hander will make his first start after pitching in relief eight times this season.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/28/2023
|Yankees
|W 5-2
|Home
|Jacob deGrom
|Clarke Schmidt
|4/29/2023
|Yankees
|W 2-0
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Jhony Brito
|4/30/2023
|Yankees
|W 15-2
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|5/2/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 6-4
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Zac Gallen
|5/3/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 12-7
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Brandon Pfaadt
|5/5/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Tyler Anderson
|5/6/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Reid Detmers
|5/7/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|José Suarez
|5/8/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Logan Gilbert
|5/9/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|George Kirby
|5/10/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Luis Castillo
