Friday's game at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has the Texas Rangers (18-12) matching up with the Los Angeles Angels (18-14) at 9:38 PM ET (on May 5). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 win for the Rangers, so expect a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Tyler Anderson (1-0) to the mound, while Dane Dunning (2-0) will get the nod for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Rangers vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 6, Angels 5.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have posted a mark of 2-1.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Rangers have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 matchups (one of those matchups had a spread.

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (60%) in those games.

This season, Texas has come away with a win three times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Texas scores the third-most runs in baseball (191 total, 6.4 per game).

Rangers pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.74 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

Rangers Schedule