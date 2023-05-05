Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Marcus Semien, with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the mound, May 5 at 9:38 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien has an OPS of .822, fueled by an OBP of .360 and a team-best slugging percentage of .462 this season.
- Semien has gotten a hit in 21 of 30 games this season (70.0%), with more than one hit on 11 occasions (36.7%).
- In 16.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Semien has an RBI in 14 of 30 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 60.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (23.3%).
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|12
|11 (61.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (83.3%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (41.7%)
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (75.0%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (33.3%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (66.7%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Angels have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, one per game).
- Anderson (1-0) takes the mound for the Angels in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.74 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday, April 29 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the left-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 5.74, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .290 batting average against him.
