Jacob Meyers -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, on May 5 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +270)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Meyers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers is hitting .244 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.

Meyers has reached base via a hit in 14 games this season (of 27 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

In 27 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

In five games this year (18.5%), Meyers has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In six games this season (22.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 11 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings