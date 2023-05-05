The Seattle Mariners host the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on Friday at 10:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Jarred Kelenic, Kyle Tucker and others in this game.

Astros vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has three doubles, five home runs, 21 walks and 20 RBI (28 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .259/.374/.426 on the year.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 1 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Apr. 30 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Phillies Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 25 hits with four doubles, four home runs, 21 walks and 15 RBI.

He's slashed .212/.336/.347 so far this year.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Giants May. 3 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 vs. Giants May. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 1 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 vs. Phillies Apr. 30 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 vs. Phillies Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Luis Castillo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Castillo Stats

The Mariners will send Luis Castillo (2-0) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

He has earned a quality start three times in six starts this season.

Castillo has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

The 30-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (1.82), 12th in WHIP (.923), and 20th in K/9 (9.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Castillo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Blue Jays Apr. 28 5.0 6 2 2 4 2 vs. Cardinals Apr. 22 5.0 7 3 3 8 2 vs. Rockies Apr. 16 7.0 2 0 0 9 0 at Cubs Apr. 10 6.0 6 2 2 5 2 vs. Angels Apr. 4 5.2 2 0 0 6 2

Jarred Kelenic Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Kelenic Stats

Kelenic has recorded 31 hits with nine doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 15 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a .304/.363/.598 slash line so far this season.

Kelenic hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Kelenic Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics May. 4 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Athletics May. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 2 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 at Blue Jays Apr. 30 0-for-4 2 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Apr. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

France Stats

Ty France has put up 27 hits with nine doubles, a home run and 11 walks. He has driven in 15 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .235/.326/.339 slash line so far this season.

France has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .143 with two walks.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics May. 4 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 3 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Apr. 30 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Apr. 29 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0

