In the series opener on Friday, May 5, Luis Castillo will take the mound for the Seattle Mariners (15-16) as they square off against the Houston Astros (16-15), who will counter with Cristian Javier. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:10 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.

Bookmakers list the Mariners as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Astros +110 moneyline odds. The over/under is 6.5 runs for this contest (with -125 odds on the over and +105 odds to go under).

Astros vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (2-0, 1.82 ERA) vs Javier - HOU (2-1, 3.48 ERA)

Astros vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Astros vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have been favorites in 20 games this season and won 11 (55%) of those contests.

The Mariners have gone 9-7 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (56.2% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Seattle has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Mariners played as the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and went 3-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Astros have won in five of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Astros have been listed as an underdog of +110 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 3-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +650 2nd 1st Win AL West -165 - 1st

