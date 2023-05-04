The Golden State Warriors are 6.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on Thursday, starting at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Lakers lead the series 1-0. The point total is 227.5 for the matchup.

Warriors vs. Lakers Odds & Info

  • When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
  • TV: ESPN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Warriors -6.5 227.5

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

  • In 60 of 82 games this season, Golden State and its opponents have scored more than 227.5 points.
  • Golden State's contests this year have an average point total of 236.1, 8.6 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Warriors are 39-43-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, Golden State has been favored 59 times and won 37, or 62.7%, of those games.
  • Golden State has a record of 19-6, a 76% win rate, when it's favored by -275 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Warriors.

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

  • Los Angeles' games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 227.5 points in 51 of 82 outings.
  • Los Angeles has a 233.8-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 6.3 more points than this game's point total.
  • Los Angeles has a 41-41-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Lakers have been chosen as underdogs in 51 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (45.1%) in those games.
  • This season, Los Angeles has won two of its 15 games, or 13.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +220 on the moneyline.
  • Los Angeles has an implied victory probability of 31.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Warriors vs Lakers Additional Info

Warriors vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Warriors 60 73.2% 118.9 236.1 117.1 233.7 233.5
Lakers 51 62.2% 117.2 236.1 116.6 233.7 232.1

Additional Warriors Insights & Trends

  • The Warriors are 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their past 10 games.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Warriors have hit the over five times.
  • Against the spread, Golden State has performed better when playing at home, covering 27 times in 41 home games, and 12 times in 41 road games.
  • The Warriors put up just 2.3 more points per game (118.9) than the Lakers allow (116.6).
  • When Golden State totals more than 116.6 points, it is 31-19 against the spread and 35-15 overall.

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

  • Los Angeles is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its past 10 games.
  • In their past 10 games, the Lakers have hit the over six times.
  • Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .512 (21-20-0). On the road, it is .488 (20-21-0).
  • The Lakers average only 0.1 more points per game (117.2) than the Warriors give up to opponents (117.1).
  • Los Angeles is 29-11 against the spread and 32-8 overall when it scores more than 117.1 points.

Warriors vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Warriors and Lakers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Warriors 39-43 15-13 45-37
Lakers 41-41 6-12 44-38

Warriors vs. Lakers Point Insights

Warriors Lakers
118.9
Points Scored (PG)
 117.2
2
NBA Rank (PPG)
 6
31-19
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 29-11
35-15
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 32-8
117.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.6
21
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 20
31-12
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 31-20
34-9
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 33-18

