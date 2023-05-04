The Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken at American Airlines Center on Thursday at 9:30 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Jason Robertson and others in this game.

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -233)

1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -233) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Robertson, who has scored 109 points in 82 games (46 goals and 63 assists).

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken May. 2 0 0 0 3 at Wild Apr. 28 0 1 1 4 vs. Wild Apr. 25 1 1 2 4 at Wild Apr. 23 0 1 1 0 at Wild Apr. 21 0 0 0 3

Jamie Benn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)

Jamie Benn is another of Dallas' offensive options, contributing 78 points (33 goals, 45 assists) to the team.

Benn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken May. 2 0 1 1 3 at Wild Apr. 28 0 0 0 2 vs. Wild Apr. 25 0 0 0 3 at Wild Apr. 23 0 1 1 2 at Wild Apr. 21 0 0 0 2

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -159, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -159, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)

Joe Pavelski has 77 total points for Dallas, with 28 goals and 49 assists.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken May. 2 4 0 4 6 at Wild Apr. 28 0 0 0 0 vs. Wild Apr. 25 0 0 0 0 at Wild Apr. 23 0 0 0 0 at Wild Apr. 21 0 0 0 0

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -141)

0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -141) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -189)

Vince Dunn has scored 64 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has 14 goals and 50 assists.

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars May. 2 0 1 1 3 at Avalanche Apr. 30 0 0 0 1 vs. Avalanche Apr. 28 1 0 1 3 at Avalanche Apr. 26 0 0 0 3 vs. Avalanche Apr. 24 0 0 0 1

