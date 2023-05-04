Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center on Thursday, May 4 features the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken meeting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken are up 1-0 in the series. The Kraken have +180 moneyline odds against the favored Stars (-210).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-210) Kraken (+180) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have won 63.5% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (40-23).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -210 or shorter, Dallas has a record of 14-6 (winning 70.0%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Stars' implied win probability is 67.7%.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Stars with DraftKings.

Stars Advanced Stats

In its last 10 contests, Dallas has not hit the over.

During their past 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 1.4 higher than their season-long average.

The Stars offense's 281 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked seventh in the league this year.

The Stars have allowed the third-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 215 (2.6 per game).

The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +66.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.