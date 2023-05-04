Stars vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2
The Seattle Kraken go on the road against the Dallas Stars for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Thursday, May 4, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken hold a 1-0 advantage in the series. The Stars are listed with -195 moneyline odds against the Kraken (+165).
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-195)
|Kraken (+165)
|-
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have gone 40-23 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Dallas has an 18-6 record (winning 75.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -195 or shorter.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Stars have an implied win probability of 66.1%.
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars vs. Kraken Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas' past 10 games have not hit the over once.
- During the past 10 games, the Stars have scored 1.4 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Stars' 281 goals this season make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.
- The Stars are ranked third in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 215 total goals (2.6 per game).
- The squad has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +66 this season.
