The Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center on Thursday, May 4, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken are up 1-0. The Stars have -210 odds on the moneyline against the Kraken (+170).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Betting Trends

Seattle has played 52 games this season that ended with more than 5.5 goals.

The Stars have been victorious in 17 of their 23 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (73.9%).

The Kraken have been listed as the underdog 20 times this season, and upset their opponent eight times.

Dallas has had five games with moneyline odds of -210 or shorter and won them all.

Seattle has a record of 2-1 in games when bookmakers list the team at +170 or longer on the moneyline.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Jason Robertson 0.5 (-115) 1.5 (+175) 3.5 (+100) Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+125) 1.5 (-200) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+140) 0.5 (-167) 2.5 (-105)

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 0-0 5-5-0 5.8 3.7 2.1

