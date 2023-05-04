The Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken face off in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center on Thursday, May 4, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken are up 1-0 in the series. The Kraken have +170 moneyline odds against the favored Stars (-210).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Betting Trends

In 44 of 89 matches this season, Dallas and its opponent have combined to finish above 5.5 goals.

In the 23 times this season the Stars have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 17-6 in those games.

The Kraken have claimed an upset victory in eight, or 40.0%, of the 20 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Dallas has won all five games when it played with moneyline odds of -210 or shorter.

Seattle is 2-1 when oddsmakers have listed them as underdogs of +170 or longer on the moneyline.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Jason Robertson 0.5 (-115) 1.5 (+175) 3.5 (+100) Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+125) 1.5 (-200) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+140) 0.5 (-167) 2.5 (-105)

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 0-0 5-5-0 5.8 3.70 2.10

