Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round will see the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken face off on Thursday, May 4, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken are up 1-0. The Stars are favored (-195) in this matchup against the Kraken (+165).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a peek at which squad we think will emerge with the victory in Thursday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Stars vs. Kraken Predictions for Thursday

Our projections model for this game predicts a final score of Stars 4, Kraken 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-195)

Stars (-195) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.8)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars are 47-21-14 overall and 8-16-24 in overtime games.

In the 29 games Dallas has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 10-6-13 record (good for 33 points).

Looking at the 14 times this season the Stars ended a game with only one goal, they have a 3-9-2 record, good for eight points.

Dallas has finished 5-4-7 in the 16 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering 17 points).

The Stars have scored at least three goals in 57 games (43-7-7, 93 points).

In the 26 games when Dallas has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 14-5-7 to register 35 points.

In the 48 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 30-11-7 (67 points).

The Stars' opponents have had more shots in 37 games. The Stars finished 17-11-9 in those contests (43 points).

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.5 20th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 5th 25% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Stars vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.