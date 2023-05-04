Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center features the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken facing off at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, May 4, airing on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken are up 1-0 in the series.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/2/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/21/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/13/2023 Kraken Stars 5-2 DAL 3/11/2023 Kraken Stars 4-3 (F/OT) DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have given up 215 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Stars are 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Stars have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) during that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken's total of 252 goals given up (3.1 per game) is 14th in the league.

The Kraken's 289 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Kraken have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Kraken have allowed 2.7 goals per game (27 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over that stretch.

Kraken Key Players