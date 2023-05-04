Roope Hintz and the Dallas Stars are playing the Seattle Kraken in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Hintz are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Roope Hintz vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -159)

0.5 points (Over odds: -159) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Hintz Season Stats Insights

In 73 games this season, Hintz has a plus-minus of +31, while averaging 17:33 on the ice per game.

In 28 of 73 games this year, Hintz has scored a goal, with seven of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 48 of 73 games this year, Hintz has registered a point, and 19 of those games included multiple points.

Hintz has an assist in 27 of 73 games played this season, including multiple assists nine times.

Hintz has an implied probability of 61.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Hintz going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hintz Stats vs. the Kraken

On defense, the Kraken are allowing 252 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +37.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 73 Games 7 75 Points 8 37 Goals 4 38 Assists 4

