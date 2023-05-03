The Texas Rangers (18-11) will look to keep a four-game win streak going when they host the Arizona Diamondbacks (16-14) at 2:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

The probable pitchers are Andrew Heaney (2-2) for the Rangers and Brandon Pfaadt for the Diamondbacks.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Time: 2:05 PM ET
  • TV: BSSW
  • Location: Arlington, Texas
  • Venue: Globe Life Field
  • Probable Pitchers: Heaney - TEX (2-2, 4.38 ERA) vs Pfaadt - ARI (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney

  • Heaney (2-2) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his sixth start of the season.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in six innings against the New York Yankees.
  • The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.38 and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .222 in five games this season.
  • If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
  • Heaney will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Pfaadt

  • Pfaadt makes his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
  • The right-hander is making his MLB debut. He's 24 years old.

