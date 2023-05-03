Brandon Pfaadt starts for the Arizona Diamondbacks against Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers on Wednesday at 2:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB play with 39 total home runs.

Texas ranks sixth in baseball with a .444 slugging percentage.

The Rangers have the eighth-best batting average in the league (.259).

Texas scores the second-most runs in baseball (184 total, 6.3 per game).

The Rangers' .338 on-base percentage ranks sixth-best in MLB.

The Rangers strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 14th in baseball.

Texas' pitching staff ranks 15th in the majors with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas' 3.45 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.160).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Andrew Heaney gets the start for the Rangers, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.38 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's last time out was on Friday against the New York Yankees, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

Heaney is trying to extend a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Heaney will look to last five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 4.8 innings per outing.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 4/27/2023 Yankees L 4-2 Home Andrew Heaney Gerrit Cole 4/28/2023 Yankees W 5-2 Home Jacob deGrom Clarke Schmidt 4/29/2023 Yankees W 2-0 Home Nathan Eovaldi Jhony Brito 4/30/2023 Yankees W 15-2 Home Martín Pérez Nestor Cortes Jr. 5/2/2023 Diamondbacks W 6-4 Home Jon Gray Zac Gallen 5/3/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Andrew Heaney Brandon Pfaadt 5/5/2023 Angels - Away Dane Dunning Tyler Anderson 5/6/2023 Angels - Away Nathan Eovaldi Reid Detmers 5/7/2023 Angels - Away Martín Pérez José Suarez 5/8/2023 Mariners - Away Jon Gray George Kirby 5/9/2023 Mariners - Away Andrew Heaney Luis Castillo

