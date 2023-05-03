The Houston Astros (16-14) and San Francisco Giants (12-17) play a rubber match on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The probable starters are Framber Valdez (2-3) for the Astros and Logan Webb (1-5) for the Giants.

Astros vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (2-3, 2.54 ERA) vs Webb - SF (1-5, 4.82 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez

Valdez (2-3) will take the mound for the Astros, his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs in seven innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.54 and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .248 in six games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his sixth consecutive quality start.

Valdez will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb

Webb (1-5) takes the mound first for the Giants in his seventh start of the season. He has a 4.82 ERA in 37 1/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty threw 6 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

In six games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.82, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .273 against him.

Webb is trying to record his third quality start in a row in this game.

Webb will try to build upon a seven-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.2 frames per outing).

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 4.82 ERA ranks 63rd, 1.179 WHIP ranks 35th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 15th.

