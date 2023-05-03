The Houston Astros (16-14) and San Francisco Giants (12-17) play a rubber match on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The probable starters are Framber Valdez (2-3) for the Astros and Logan Webb (1-5) for the Giants.

Astros vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • TV: MLB Network
  • Location: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: Minute Maid Park
  • Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (2-3, 2.54 ERA) vs Webb - SF (1-5, 4.82 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez

  • Valdez (2-3) will take the mound for the Astros, his seventh start of the season.
  • The left-hander gave up three earned runs in seven innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • The 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.54 and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .248 in six games this season.
  • If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his sixth consecutive quality start.
  • Valdez will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb

  • Webb (1-5) takes the mound first for the Giants in his seventh start of the season. He has a 4.82 ERA in 37 1/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty threw 6 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • In six games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.82, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .273 against him.
  • Webb is trying to record his third quality start in a row in this game.
  • Webb will try to build upon a seven-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.2 frames per outing).
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 4.82 ERA ranks 63rd, 1.179 WHIP ranks 35th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 15th.

