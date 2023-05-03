On Wednesday, May 3 at 2:10 PM ET, Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (16-14) host Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants (12-17) in the series rubber match at Minute Maid Park.

The Giants are +145 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Astros (-175). The game's total has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Astros vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez - HOU (2-3, 2.54 ERA) vs Logan Webb - SF (1-5, 4.82 ERA)

Astros vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Astros vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored 20 times and won nine, or 45%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Astros have gone 4-5 (44.4%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 63.6% chance to win.

The Astros went 2-3 over the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Houston combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total three times.

The Giants have been victorious in six, or 37.5%, of the 16 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Giants have won one of three games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 2-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +650 2nd 1st Win AL West -160 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.