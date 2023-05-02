Travis Jankowski Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Diamondbacks - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Travis Jankowski -- with a slugging percentage of .310 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on May 2 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski has three doubles, a triple and seven walks while hitting .288.
- Jankowski has gotten a hit in 10 of 20 games this season (50.0%), with more than one hit on four occasions (20.0%).
- He has not hit a long ball in his 20 games this year.
- Jankowski has driven in a run in four games this season (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 35.0% of his games this year (seven of 20), he has scored, and in three of those games (15.0%) he has scored more than once.
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (30.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.82 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (34 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his seventh of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.15 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 2.15 ERA ranks 10th, .770 WHIP ranks fourth, and 12.2 K/9 ranks fifth.
