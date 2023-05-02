Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center showcases the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken playing at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, May 2, broadcast on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Stars are favored, with -210 moneyline odds, in this game against the Kraken, who have +180 moneyline odds.

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-210) Kraken (+180) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have been a moneyline favorite 62 times this season, and have gone 40-22 in those games.

Dallas is 14-5 (winning 73.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -210 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Stars a 67.7% chance to win.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Stars Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Dallas has not gone over.

In their last 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 0.5 higher than their season-long average.

The Stars' 281 goals this season make them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL.

The Stars are ranked third in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 215 total goals (2.6 per game).

With a +66 goal differential, they're ranked fourth-best in the NHL.

