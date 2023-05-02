The Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken in the first game of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Tuesday, May 2, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS.

Tune in for the Stars-Kraken matchup on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/21/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA
3/13/2023 Kraken Stars 5-2 DAL
3/11/2023 Kraken Stars 4-3 (F/OT) DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

  • The Stars have allowed 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in NHL play.
  • The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the league (281 total, 3.4 per game).
  • Over the last 10 games, the Stars are 8-1-1 (85.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 1.7 goals per game (17 total) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have put up 34 goals during that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0%
Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60%
Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3%
Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52%
Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

  • The Kraken allow 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the NHL.
  • With 289 goals (3.5 per game), the Kraken have the NHL's fourth-best offense.
  • Over the last 10 contests, the Kraken have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Kraken have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) over those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) over that stretch.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jared McCann 79 40 30 70 28 56 33.3%
Vince Dunn 81 14 50 64 54 50 -
Jordan Eberle 82 20 43 63 33 55 44.2%
Matthew Beniers 80 24 33 57 48 55 42.2%
Yanni Gourde 81 14 34 48 27 65 49.6%

