Tuesday will see the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken face off in the first game of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS.

Watch the Stars-Kraken matchup on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/21/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/13/2023 Kraken Stars 5-2 DAL 3/11/2023 Kraken Stars 4-3 (F/OT) DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Stars are one of the stingiest squads in league action, allowing 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Stars have gone 8-1-1 (85.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 17 goals (1.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have allowed 252 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the league.

With 289 goals (3.5 per game), the Kraken have the league's fourth-best offense.

Over the last 10 contests, the Kraken have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Kraken have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over that stretch.

Kraken Key Players