Today's NBA Playoff schedule has two quality competitions on the docket. Among those contests is the Miami Heat taking on the New York Knicks.

Today's NBA Games

The New York Knicks play the Miami Heat

The Heat look to pull of an away win at the Knicks on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TNT

TNT Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

NY Record: 47-35

47-35 MIA Record: 44-38

44-38 NY Stats: 116.0 PPG (11th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (12th)

116.0 PPG (11th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (12th) MIA Stats: 109.5 PPG (30th in NBA), 109.8 Opp. PPG (second)

Players to Watch

NY Key Player: Julius Randle (25.1 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 4.1 APG)

Julius Randle (25.1 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 4.1 APG) MIA Key Player: Bam Adebayo (20.4 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: NY -6

NY -6 NY Odds to Win: -246

-246 MIA Odds to Win: +202

+202 Total: 208 points

The Golden State Warriors face the Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers travel to face the Warriors on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TNT

TNT Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

GS Record: 44-38

44-38 LAL Record: 43-39

43-39 GS Stats: 118.9 PPG (second in NBA), 117.1 Opp. PPG (21st)

118.9 PPG (second in NBA), 117.1 Opp. PPG (21st) LAL Stats: 117.2 PPG (sixth in NBA), 116.6 Opp. PPG (20th)

Players to Watch

GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (29.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 6.3 APG)

Stephen Curry (29.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 6.3 APG) LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.9 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 2.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: GS -4.5

GS -4.5 GS Odds to Win: -188

-188 LAL Odds to Win: +158

+158 Total: 227 points

