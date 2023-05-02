Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Giants - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mauricio Dubon -- hitting .302 with four doubles, a triple, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the mound, on May 2 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Giants.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon leads Houston in slugging percentage (.406) thanks to eight extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 15th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 81st and he is 103rd in slugging.
- In 87.5% of his games this year (21 of 24), Dubon has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (33.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 24 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- In five games this season, Dubon has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 66.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (16.7%).
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|11
|10 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (100.0%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (54.5%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (90.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 5.04 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 41 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- The Giants are sending DeSclafani (2-1) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 2.70 ERA ranks 22nd, .933 WHIP ranks 12th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 44th.
