Top Knicks vs. Heat Players to Watch - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 2
Julius Randle and Bam Adebayo are two players to watch when the New York Knicks (47-35) and the Miami Heat (44-38) meet at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. Gametime is slated for 7:30 PM ET.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TNT.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Heat
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
Knicks' Last Game
The Heat knocked off the Knicks, 108-101, on Sunday. Jimmy Butler poured in a team-high 25 points for the Heat, and chipped in 11 rebounds and four assists. RJ Barrett had 26 points, plus nine rebounds and seven assists, for the Knicks.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|RJ Barrett
|26
|9
|7
|1
|0
|1
|Jalen Brunson
|25
|5
|7
|1
|0
|0
|Obi Toppin
|18
|8
|0
|1
|0
|4
Heat's Last Game
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jimmy Butler
|25
|11
|4
|2
|0
|0
|Gabe Vincent
|20
|2
|5
|1
|0
|5
|Kyle Lowry
|18
|5
|6
|1
|4
|3
Knicks vs Heat Additional Info
Knicks Players to Watch
- Randle leads the Knicks with 25.1 points per game and 10 rebounds (ninth in league), while also putting up 4.1 assists.
- Jalen Brunson leads his team in assists per contest (6.2), and also posts 24 points and 3.5 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Immanuel Quickley averages 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Barrett is putting up 19.6 points, 2.8 assists and 5 rebounds per game.
- Josh Hart averages 9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 52.9% from the floor.
Heat Players to Watch
- Adebayo tops the Heat in scoring (20.4 points per game) and rebounding (9.2), and produces 3.2 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Butler is the Heat's top assist man (5.3 per game), and he contributes 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds.
- The Heat receive 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Max Strus.
- The Heat get 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Caleb Martin.
- Kyle Lowry gives the Heat 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jimmy Butler
|MIA
|26.4
|5.2
|4.2
|1.5
|0.2
|1.3
|Mitchell Robinson
|NY
|7.8
|11
|1.2
|1.1
|2.8
|0
|Bam Adebayo
|MIA
|13.9
|6.6
|3.1
|1.1
|0.3
|0
|Jalen Brunson
|NY
|17.2
|2.9
|3.9
|1.5
|0.1
|1
|Gabe Vincent
|MIA
|12
|1.5
|4.3
|0.7
|0
|2.6
|Immanuel Quickley
|NY
|16.9
|3.7
|3.1
|1.1
|0
|2.6
