The Miami Heat are 6-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 1-0.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT

Location: New York City, New York

Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 115 - Heat 109

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 6)

Heat (+ 6) Pick OU: Over (208)



The Knicks have covered more often than the Heat this season, sporting an ATS record of 45-35-2, compared to the 30-48-4 mark of the Heat.

New York covers the spread when it is a 6-point favorite or more 42.9% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as an underdog of 6 or more (37.5%).

New York and its opponents have gone over the total 53.7% of the time this season (44 out of 82). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (40 out of 82).

The Knicks have a .659 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (27-14) this season, better than the .333 winning percentage for the Heat as a moneyline underdog (8-16).

Knicks Performance Insights

With 116 points per game on offense, New York ranks 11th in the NBA. At the other end, it gives up 113.1 points per contest, which ranks 12th in the league.

The Knicks are averaging just 22.9 dimes per contest, which ranks third-worst in the league.

So far this year, the Knicks are draining 12.6 treys per game (11th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 35.4% (19th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Of the shots attempted by New York in 2022-23, 60% of them have been two-pointers (69.9% of the team's made baskets) and 40% have been three-pointers (30.1%).

Heat Performance Insights

On offense Miami is the worst squad in the league (109.5 points per game). But on defense it is second-best (109.8 points conceded per game).

With 23.8 assists per game, the Heat are 25th in the league.

Beyond the arc, the Heat are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12). They are fourth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.

In 2022-23, Miami has taken 40.8% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 59.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.5% of Miami's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 69.5% have been 2-pointers.

