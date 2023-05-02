Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Diamondbacks - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Jonah Heim and his .645 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He racked up three extra-base hits in his last appearance (3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI) against the Yankees.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim leads Texas with 23 hits and an OBP of .386 this season.
- He ranks 30th in batting average, 24th in on base percentage, and 11th in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball.
- Heim has recorded a hit in 15 of 23 games this season (65.2%), including seven multi-hit games (30.4%).
- In 21.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Heim has had an RBI in 11 games this season (47.8%), including seven multi-RBI outings (30.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 39.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 26.1%.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|10
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (70.0%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (30.0%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.82 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (34 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen (4-1) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 2.15 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old's 2.15 ERA ranks 10th, .770 WHIP ranks fourth, and 12.2 K/9 ranks fifth among qualifying pitchers this season.
