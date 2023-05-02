Jamie Benn will be on the ice Tuesday when his Dallas Stars face the Seattle Kraken in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center. If you're thinking about a wager on Benn against the Kraken, we have plenty of info to help.

Jamie Benn vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -130)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Benn Season Stats Insights

  • In 82 games this season, Benn has averaged 15:47 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +23.
  • Benn has scored a goal in a game 30 times this season over 82 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.
  • In 51 of 82 games this season, Benn has registered a point, and 21 of those games included multiple points.
  • Benn has an assist in 34 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists 11 times.
  • Benn's implied probability to go over his point total is 56.5% based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Benn going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

Benn Stats vs. the Kraken

  • The Kraken have given up 252 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • The team's +37 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle
82 Games 6
78 Points 7
33 Goals 2
45 Assists 5

