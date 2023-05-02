Bubba Thompson Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Diamondbacks - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Bubba Thompson (.176 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double and a walk) and the Texas Rangers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Yankees.
Bubba Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Bubba Thompson At The Plate
- Thompson is hitting .200 with four doubles, a triple and a walk.
- This year, Thompson has totaled at least one hit in five of 17 games (29.4%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not gone deep in his 17 games this season.
- Thompson has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored at least one run five times this year (29.4%), including one multi-run game.
Bubba Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|8
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.82).
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (34 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks will send Gallen (4-1) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.15 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (2.15), fourth in WHIP (.770), and fifth in K/9 (12.2) among qualifying pitchers.
